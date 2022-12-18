Cuban government extend tariff exemption on food, drugs another six months

The decision is adopted in consideration of the persistence of the limitations in the supply of these products in the domestic market, as a result of the intensification of the economic, commercial and financial blockade by the United States and the worsening of the world and multidimensional economic crisis, adds the information from the MFP.

Due to its importance, the contents of the press release are reproduced in its entirety:

Taking into consideration that the limitations in the supply of food and other products in the national market persist, as an effect of the intensification of the economic, commercial and financial blockade exercised by the US administration against our country and the worsening of the world and multidimensional economic crisis, which has resulted in the growth of the international prices of the goods necessary for the satisfaction of the needs of the population and the economic and social development of the country, it has been decided to extend until June 30, 2023 the tariff benefits temporarily approved by Resolution 309, dated July 15, 2021, regarding the exemption from payment of the Customs Tax for the non-commercial import of food, toiletries and medicines, by way of passengers as accompanied baggage.

Consequently, the benefit of importing these products without limits in value and quantities is extended.

On this occasion, the measure is implemented through Resolution 298 of December 9, 2022, of the Ministry of Finance and Prices, published in Official Gazette No. 83 Extraordinary of December 15, 2022. The Ministry of Public Health and the General Customs of the Republic have extended the suspension of the import limits for medicines, food and cleaning products, through the respective resolutions.

In connection with the temporary tariff benefits provided by MFP Resolutions 318 and 321 of July 2021, which expire on December 31, 2021, on the exemption from the payment of tariffs on imports of food products and personal and household hygiene products by state entities and international economic associations; As well as inputs and raw materials destined to non-state management forms for the exercise of their activities, the referred Resolution 298 of 2022 grants an extension of these benefits to imports to be made in 2023, provided that the goods have been shipped at origin until December 31 of this year.

As part of the gradual recovery of the economy and the objective of achieving the stabilization of macroeconomic indicators, among which is the reduction of the fiscal deficit, it is necessary to maximize tax revenues in correspondence with the activities and taxable events incurred. Tariff benefits for the importation of products, raw materials and inputs for certain productive and service activities shall be issued by the MFP on a timely basis, upon request and justification of the importing entities or those rendering import services, taking into account the benefits they bring to the national economy and the population, and according to the procedure established for such purposes.

