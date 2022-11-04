Cuban firefighters receive EU-sponsored disaster management, rescue and lifesaving course

The course “Training in disaster risk management, rescue and salvage of lives in collapsed structures and civil protection” began on Thursday at the “Mártires de la calle Patria” Specialized Teaching Institution of the Cuban Fire Brigade.

The event is implemented by the Government of Havana and the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) Fund, with the financial support of the European Union and the European Civil Protection Mechanism, according to the Ministry of the Interior (MININT) website on Thursday.

Daniela D’Urso, coordinator for the Caribbean of the Directorate General of Civil Protection and European Humanitarian Aid Operations, presided over the event, which was also attended by First Colonels Raida Rodríguez Gálvez and Luis Carlos Guzmán Matos, heads of the Directorate of Preparedness and Science and the Cuban Fire Brigade, respectively.

Representatives of the Emergency Response Coordination Center of the European Civil Protection Mechanism, as well as members of the National General Staff of the Civil Defense, the UNDP and the Cuban Red Cross participated in the exchange, together with trainees and instructors.

As part of the program, the European delegation donated the protection equipment to be used during the course and visited the laboratories of the Cuban-Russian Regional Fire and Rescue Training Center.