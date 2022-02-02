Cuban Baseball Federation announces new contracts abroad

The Cuban Baseball Federation announced contracts for 12 athletes in summer circuits abroad, in addition to those already enlisted in Japan.

Cuban Baseball Federation

Roel and Raico Santos, Yoelkis Guibert, Yordan Manduley, Yoenni Yera and Carlos Juan Viera should travel to Mexico; Rafael Viñales and Frank Madan are requested in Venezuela; Jorge Luis Barcelán, Yoel Suárez and Yadián Martínez should play in Italy, while Yosvani Torres will play in Spain.

In the 61st National Baseball Series, new clashes begin this Tuesday with the striking nuance that the night action returns in the Industriales-Holguin challenge; the leaders of Mayabeque face the Avileños, and the champions of Granma visit the Isle of Youth.

Matanzas will host Sancti Spíritus; Pinar del Río will host Guantánamo; Artemisa will face Santiago de Cuba; Villa Clara will face Las Tunas, while Cienfuegos and Camagüey will fight to get out of the cellar.