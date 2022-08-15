Cuba blanked the Canadian team 3-0 on Sunday to lift the trophy of the men’s volleyball Pan American Cup organized in the city of Gatineau, Canada.

Cuba wins Pan American Volleyball Cup (m)

At the Slush Puppie Center, coach Nicolas Vives’ boys swept 25-17, 25-17 and 25-23 their rivals, who could not find the formula to stop the Caribbean team.

Once again, opposing Jesus Herrera and assistants Miguel Angel Lopez and Osniel Melgarejo, in addition to middle blockers Livan Osoria and Michael Sanchez and libero Yonder Garcia were immense.

In that game, the left-handed Herrera was the top scorer with 15 points, seconded by Lopez and Melgarejo, both with 11, although the latter was selected the Most Valuable Player of the tournament.

The team from the largest island of the Antilles went through the entire event without losing a set, beating teams from the Dominican Republic, Chile (twice) and the United States, which took third place.

After this result, its third crown in similar events, Cuba’s next challenge will be the World Championship of the discipline, scheduled for August 26 to September 11 in Slovenia and Poland.