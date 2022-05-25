Cuba salutes the celebration of Africa Day

Last May 19 began in Cuba the Celebration of Africa Days. Various activities have taken place to highlight the historical ties with the nations of that continent and the current collaboration programs.

Cuba joins today in the celebrations of Africa Day.

“Africa, origin, and destination. We commemorate today, May 25, Africa Day. A continent that constitutes a point of origin, a common destiny, and of all hope,” tweeted Cuban President Miguel-Diaz-Canel.

“Brotherhood and solidarity guide Africa and Cuba’s deep and unbreakable relationship. We are peoples united by history, with shared struggles and causes, heirs to an extraordinary cultural heritage. We renewed our commitment to the region on Africa Day,” said on the same social media network Minister of Foreign Affairs Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla.



Through its president Esteban Lazo, the National Assembly of People’s Power (parliament) sent a greeting for Africa Day to the nations that make up that region.

In the congratulatory message, Lazo referred to the special significance of the date for Cuba because of the deep and unbreakable relationship that unites Cubans with the peoples of that continent.

Last May 19 began in Cuba the Celebration of Africa Days. Various activities have taken place to highlight the historical ties with the nations of that continent and the current collaboration programs.

Africa Day is commemorated every year on 25 May to honor the day Africa Union’s forerunner, the Organization of African Unity (OAU), which was founded on 25 May 1963. The OAU was transformed and remodeled into the African Union on 9 July 2002. The year 2022 marks the 20th anniversary of the African Union.