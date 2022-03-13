Cuba reports 556 cases of Covid-19 and one death

Cuba on Sunday reported 556 new Covid-19 cases, accounting for a decrease of 57 patients compared to Saturday’s report, and no deaths as a result of the disease for the second consecutive day.

According to the Ministry of Public Health (MINSAP), there were 2,333 confirmed cases as of midnight.

According to the daily report from the Ministry of Public Health (MINSAP), 7,372 patients are in hospitals or at home nationwide, 4,818 of whom are suspected cases, 28 are under epidemiological surveillance and 2,526 are active cases.

Of the 556 new cases, 543 were contacts of confirmed patients, four were infected abroad and the source of contagion was not possible to identify in nine cases.

At a press briefing on television, MINSAP added that 500 patients were discharged after recovering from the disease, so the total number of recovered people in Cuba is 1,065,697 (accounting for 99 percent of all cases).

Of the active cases, 2,511 are clinically stable while 15 are being treated in intensive care units: five are in a critical condition and 10 are seriously ill.

With those statistics, Cuba has accumulated 1,076,785 contagions and 8,503 deaths since the first Covid-19 cases were detected in the country two years ago.