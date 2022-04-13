Cuba reports new 439 cases of Covid-19

At the end of April 12, Cuba confirmed 439 positive cases of COVID-19 and 622 medical discharges, the Ministry of Public Health (MINSAP) reported

In the Molecular Biology laboratories, 8 950 samples were analyzed to detect the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, and as a result, 439 COVID-19 infections were confirmed, according to a report released by the Ministry of Public Health (MINSAP).

Of the new cases: 428 were contacts of confirmed cases, 10 with source of infection abroad, 1 with no specified source of infection. 251 of the female sex and 188 of the male sex. 36 of the 439 positive cases were asymptomatic, accumulating a total of 146 484, which represents 13.3% of those confirmed to date.

Residence by province of confirmed cases:

Pinar del Río: 22

Artemisa: 34

La Habana: 61

Mayabeque: 51

Matanzas: 18

Cienfuegos: 15

Villa Clara: 43

Sancti Spíritus: 20

Ciego de Ávila: 39

Camagüey: 86

Las Tunas: 20

Granma: 4

Holguín: 21

Santiago de Cuba: 4

Guantánamo: 1

The number of patients admitted is 6 084, with 3 847 suspected cases, 53 under epidemiological surveillance and 2 184 confirmed patients.

Of the 2 184 cases in the country, 2 161 have a stable clinical evolution, and 23 people remain in intensive care, including 6 in critical condition and 17 reported as serious.

With the 622 clinical discharges granted, the total number of recovered cases reached 1 087 352. Cuba has accumulates 1 098 114 contagions since the outbreak of the pandemic in the country on March 11, 2020, the country´s total death toll climbed to 8,519.