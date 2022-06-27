Cuba registers 58 athletes for First Caribbean Games

Cuba has registered the 58 athletes it will rely on for the First Caribbean Games of Guadeloupe 2022, whose opening ceremony is scheduled for Wednesday

“We officialized the registration of the delegation that will represent us,” Inder’s general director of high performance, José Antonio Miranda, wrote on his Twitter profile.

“The process went according to what was established by the organizers,” the specialist added from the headquarters, before recalling that there will be six sports that will receive their compatriots.

In a subsequent dialogue with JIT, Miranda reiterated that the disciplines in question are athletics (19), 3×3 basketball (4), cycling (8), futsal (10), judo (6) and swimming (11).

“As we have insisted, the main purpose is to give continuity to the evaluation of our sports reserve for the 2028 and 2032 cycles, and that of boys potentially eligible to participate in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games,” he explained.

“This is another scenario to promote the development of the new generations of athletes, in order to allow them a correct transition to the next competitive level,” he said.

The delegation was flag-bearer this Saturday in Havana by Fernando González Llort, Hero of the Republic of Cuba and president of the Cuban Institute of Friendship with the Peoples, in a day that included other moments equally marked by the commitment of its members.