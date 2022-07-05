Cuba maintains a downward trend in Covid-19 cases

Cuba maintains the downward trend of Covid-19 cases, thanks to the established measures and the population’s immunization level with nationally produced vaccines.

The Cuban Ministry of Public Health informed that in the last hours, 37 people were detected with Covid-19.

Now only 141 citizens suffer from the disease in Cuba, and 138 have a stable clinical evolution. One patient remains in intensive care in critical condition, and two are in serious condition.

Since the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020, 1,106,124 people have suffered the effects of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, which causes Covid-19.

The disease has killed 8,529 patients on the island.

In this context, the Ministry of Public Health informed that 7,405,890 people had received the booster dose against Covid-19, which shows the high level of immunization in the Cuban population.

It pointed out that 90 percent of the population has already completed the vaccination schedule.

Although the country maintains a downward trend in the number of cases affected by the SARS-CoV-2 virus, hygienic-sanitary measures are still in force, such as physical distancing, frequent hand washing, and a permanent call not to trust the so-called silent enemy.

The mask is not mandatory, but it should be worn at meetings in enclosed spaces, on public transport, and crowds and those who wish to wear it all the time may do so.