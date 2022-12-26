Cuba celebrates triumph of the Revolution with social works

The inauguration of new homes, renovated health and educational facilities, as well as social works are among the actions with which Cuba is commemorating the 64th anniversary of the triumph of the Revolution.

Each territory carries out these days acts of celebration for January 1, the date on which the tyranny of Fulgencio Batista (1952-1958) was overthrown, and an occasion chosen by Cubans to put into operation projects that provide services to the communities.

In the province of Holguín (east), several areas of difficult access inaugurated a ferrobus route, a program that, according to the Transport Ministry’s delegate in that province, René Rodríguez, is expected to be extended in the coming years to facilitate transportation and improve the quality of life of the population.

Solutions to problems of the hydraulic network and the sewage system in vulnerable communities, the repair of roads, the maintenance of production and service centers, as well as new maternity homes, are also part of the inaugurations in Holguin.

Meanwhile, in the center of the country, Cienfuegos arrives at the anniversary with the housing construction plan fulfilled, with the completion of 1,90 thousand homes.

Agricultural fairs and sales of different items also characterize the celebrations in this and other territories.

In the capital, the main protagonists of the new works are the so-called communities in transformation, such as the Juan de Dios Fraga neighborhood, in the municipality of La Lisa, where the amphitheater, a cafeteria-restaurant, a pharmacy, a children’s park and other spaces of collective benefit were completed.