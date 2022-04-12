Colombian Wingo Airlines Opens Route to Central Cuba

The first flight by Colombia’s Wingo airlines between Bogota and this central Cuban city arrived at the Abel Santamaria International Airport on Monday with tourists who will enjoy their time at the keys off the coast of the Villa Clara province.

Colombian Wingo Airlines

We have tried to make this connection for a long time since it was negotiated before the pandemic, said Esther Lidia Machado, tourist official in the province.

With a weekly flight the new Bogota-Santa Clara connection includes clients who are part of a circuit touching Havana and Varadero, so it’s an important promotion of the Cuba destination.

Monday’s Wingo flight brought 165 POB including a group of tour-operators and journalists who will promote the Cuba tourist destination and meet a local program in Villa Clara province.

We have come from Colombia on this marvelous and safe flight and we will spend excellent holidays here and will later tell our comments to our countrymen so that they come to Cuba, said Colombian tourist Wilson Rojas.

Experts say the flight is important because for over 20 years Colombia had not had such a direct tourist connection with Cuba.