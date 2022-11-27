Chinese government oversees easing of measures to curb Covid-19

China’s health authorities are supervising the implementation of the relaxations introduced to the mechanism for dealing with Covid-19, after reports of continued mass confinements in some places and relaxed attitudes in others.

Wang Liping, an official within the National Center for Infectious Disease Control and Prevention, confirmed that members of her entity and the National Health Commission are deployed throughout the country to guide local governments and ensure the execution of the provisions approved on November 11th.

As she specified, the idea is to correct controversial policies and problems that have arisen in recent days in implementing the decisions, which propose reducing quarantine periods, interrupting socioeconomic life as little as possible and guaranteeing the country’s growth, although, maintaining the zero Covid-19 strategy.

This is in response to the persistence of controversial and extremist practices that have caused unrest among the population, related to the deaths of some people, including very young children, and which have also sparked protests in Nanjing, Guangzhou, Urumqi and four other cities in the country in recent hours.

In this context, Urumqi, Korla and Shihezi (all in the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region) announced the gradual reopening of businesses, access to parks and public transport services, with some airlines such as China Southern reporting the resumption of inter provincial flights.

The regions of Beijing, Guangzhou, Zhengzhou, Chongqing, Tianjin and Hohho are experiencing a strong surge of Covid-19.