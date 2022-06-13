Attorney General’s Office offers updates on cases from July 11 riots

The Attorney General’s Office of the Republic of Cuba offered on Monday an update on the legal response to the events of July 11, 2021, which attempted against the constitutional order and stability of the island.

The Attorney General’s Office of the Republic of Cuba (FGR, in Spanish)

Related Articles Legal process after riots in Cuba respected defendants’ guarantees

A note from that institution, published by Granma newspaper, said that after the appeals against the sentences issued have been completed, 76 sentences have become final.

A total of 381 persons, including 16 young people between 16 and 18, were sanctioned, mainly for crimes of sedition, sabotage; robbery with force and violence; assault; contempt, and public disorder.

Based on the seriousness and circumstances in which the events occurred and their conduct, 297 defendants received prison terms. For the crime of sedition, 36 received 5 to 25-year prison terms.

The penalty of deprivation of liberty in the case of 84 defendants was replaced by other penalties that do not imply -under the condition of good conduct- their imprisonment, such as correctional work with and without internment and limitation of liberty. This decision included 15 of the young people youths between 16 and 18.

The Attorney General’s Office added that the breach of the obligations imposed by the Court by the latter, in its sentences or the commission of a new criminal act, would lead to the revocation of the subsidiary sanction and the fulfillment of the rest of the sentence initially set, in deprivation of liberty.

In the sentences handed down, the People’s Courts pronounced in each case the civil liability to compensate the injured persons as a consequence of the acts committed and the reparation of the damages caused to the entities.

The Attorney’s General Office concluded its note stating that at this time, the process of execution of the final sanctions imposed must begin. During their enforcement, these sanctions’ educational, coercive, and preventive purposes must be achieved, and the reinforcement of values, the rectification of the conduct of the sanctioned persons, and their social reinsertion.