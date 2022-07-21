Arlenis Sierra confirmed for Tour de France

The famous Spanish club Movistar Team confirmed Cuban Arlenis Sierra for the Tour de France, where she will be a luxury member of the elite formation of the telephone squad from July 24 to 31.

The race, one of the most important in cycling, will begin next Sunday in Paris, with the best multinational teams.

In addition to Arlenis Sierra, Movistar Team announced through its official website the Olympic and world champion and perennial leader of the world ranking, the Dutch Annemiek van Vleuten, as well as the “Danish rocket” Emma Norsgaard, the Colombian climber Paula Patiño, the French expert Aude Biannic and the combative Spanish Sheyla Gutiérrez.

There will be eight stages until July 31, including challenging mountain trails, speedy but risky segments and dirt sections, among other challenges.

Sierra, 29 years old and multiple Pan American champion, in her debut season with Movistar Team in 2022 has achieved remarkable results such as the victory in the Vuelta a Andalucía and outstanding places in classics of the world circuit in Holland and Belgium, always in the main female formation of Movistar, one of the reference teams in road cycling.