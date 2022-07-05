Aerolineas Argentinas inaugural flight arrives in Havana

The first Aerolíneas Argentinas flight from Buenos Aires to Havana arrived this Monday at the José Martí International Airport

Aerolineas Argentinas

After that airline’s flights to Cuba were suspended in 2016, this Monday the Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft arrived on Caribbean soil with 168 passengers from the South American country.

We are very happy for the resumption of these trips due to the proper functioning of today’s flight and the next ones, whose frequency will be three times a week, said Deborah Huisman, one of the passengers, exclusively to the Cuban News Agency (ACN).

She added that since this is her first time in Cuba, she is looking forward to getting to know the nation, especially its culture and the beauty of its beaches.

Argentine journalist Nora Veiras told ACN that the initiative to resume flights between the two capitals is a fundamental strategic decision for the brotherhood of the two countries.

Veiras, who is traveling for the fourth time to the country, said that if Argentina did not resume these routes, not only the Caribbean nation would be harmed, but also her fellow countrymen who would not know this nation.

She explained that the resistance of the Revolution and its people is an example of dignity, which is why visiting Cuban soil is not only about enjoying its natural wealth, but also about confirming the value of its people.

For the journalist, the island is a safe destination and she considers that the country has shown proof of this, even after the COVID-19 pandemic.

Aerolíneas Argentinas is the main airline of that South American territory and prior to the suspension of its flights to Havana, during the government of Mauricio Macri (2015-2019), it operated twice a week with a stopover in Caracas.

With this resumption, the number of weekly trips to the capital city increases to three, with a stopover in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, both on arrival and return.

This route is highly requested by agencies and tour operators, both from Argentina and from different parts of the region, and the resumption of flights will contribute to deepen the cultural, economic and tourist exchange between both countries, said Pablo Ceriani, president of the airline, when announcing the resumption of these operations.