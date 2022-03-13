Cuba’s unstoppable rise in Covid-19 vaccination rates

A total of 9 895550 people in Cuba (89,3 % of the population) have already completed the COVID-19 vaccination program.

Most of the vaccination sites are located in educational centers. (Photo: Yoan Pérez / Escambray).

Cuba has maintained its upward trend in all Covid-19 vaccination rates, as the Ministry of Public Health (MINSAP) reported on Sunday that 20,566 extra doses have been administered compared to the previous day.

The complete vaccination scheme has benefited 9,895,550 people, 89.3 percent of the population, and the Covid-19 booster dose has reached 6,087,182 nationals, according to data disclosed by the Ministry.

The experts continued their work and 10,619,533 citizens have received the first shot, including Covid-19 convalescents who have received a single injection of the Soberana Plus vaccine.

Of that total, 9,382,671 Cubans have already received a second dose and, 9,062,226 people have been shot with the third dose, the MINSAP added in its usual daily report.

Until March 11, 35,152,122 doses of the homegrown Soberana 02, Soberana Plus and Abdala (CIGB-66) vaccines had been administered in Cuba.

Figures from Oxford University’s statistics website, Our World in Data, show that Cuba ranks first in average daily doses administered per 100 inhabitants, with 310,015 doses.

Regarding the total number of people with the complete vaccination scheme, Cuba is third, behind the United Arab Emirates and Portugal, while it is ahead of Chile, Singapore, China, Canada, Italy, Vietnam and Japan.