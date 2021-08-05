WHO Keeps Calling to Stop Anti-Covid-19 Vaccine Inequity

WHO has called for a moratorium on third vaccine doses amid global vaccine inequity

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. (Photo: Taken from RHC).

The World Health Organization is calling on wealthy countries to halt plans to provide a third booster shot of COVID-19 vaccines to some citizens until at least 10% of the population of every country is vaccinated.

The call, from WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, came Wednesday as the number of confirmed coronavirus cases worldwide topped 200 million.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus: “We cannot and we should not accept countries that have already used most of the global supply of vaccines using even more of it, while the world’s most vulnerable people remain unprotected.”

The WHO’s call was quickly rebuffed by the Joe Biden administration. White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters the U.S. would provide a third booster shot to people at higher risk of COVID-19 if the FDA decides such shots are warranted.