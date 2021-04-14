Who is the New Minister of Agriculture in Cuba?

Ydael Pérez (C) during a work tour with Cuban Vice President Salvaldor Valdés Mesa.

Agriculture Engineer Ydael Jesús Pérez Brito has been appointed as new minister of agriculture in Cuba at the proposal of the President of the Republic

Agriculture Engineer Ydael Jesús Pérez Brito, 48, was appointed as new minister of agriculture at the proposal of the President of the Republic Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez. The appointment was approved by the Council of State, which also agreed to release Gustavo Rodríguez Rollero from that position, as reported on Monday.

At the time of his nomination, Pérez Brito was the first deputy minister of that area, although he had previously held different positions at lower levels, specifically in the province of Sancti Spíritus, where he comes from.

He graduated from the Central University of Las Villas (UCLV, in Spanish) and worked in the former Ramon Ponciano Sugar Mill, in the mountainous municipality of Fomento. He was also president of a Basic Unit of Cooperative Production (UBPC), company manager and grassroots delegate of the People’s Power in that territory.

For some time, he was the provincial delegate of the Ministry of Agriculture (MINAG) in this province.

According to MINAG official website (www.minag.gob.cu), Ydael has attended different courses, including a diploma program on business management.

As specified in the official note broadcast on the National Television News, Rodolfo Gonzalo Rodríguez Expósito, who held the position of president of the Labiofam Business Group, was appointed as new first vice minister.