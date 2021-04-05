Wage Reform Considered as Positive in Sancti Spiritus, central Cuba

The wage reform benefited some 16,750 education workers.

(Photo: Vicente Brito / Escambray).

In spite of several dissatisfactions, the wage reform started last January 1st in Cuba was welcomed in Sancti Spiritus

Despite a few dissatisfactions, the impact of the wage reform started last January has been so far evaluated as positive in Sancti Spiritus, said Idania Hernández Marín, vice-director at the Provincial Labour Office.

During the first three months of the year, the new reform proved to be effective since it led to the solution of most of the distortions that had been present for many years, she added.

Nevertheless, the shortage of row material due to the difficulties imposed by the US blockade and the economic crisis derived from the COVID-19 pandemic has had an effect on workers hired under the piece work modality.

According to the oficial, other dissatisfactions were mostly due to insuffucient explanation of the new regulation in work places as well as to the demand for corrections in the wages of certain areas such as health and education.