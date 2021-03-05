Venezuela Holds Military Exercises, Pays Tribute to Hugo Chavez

The military exercises will be concluded on Sunday. (Photo taken from http://vicepresidencia.gob.ve).

Venezuela is carrying out the Bolivarian Shield Exercise “Supreme Commander Hugo Rafael Chávez Frías 2021” —from today, Friday, until Sunday, the 7th. The exercise is taking place within the framework of the eighth anniversary of the death of the Commander of the Bolivarian Revolution.

The deployment of all Venezuelan forces in civil-military union began at 06:00 local time (10:00 GMT) and will last until Sunday, March 7, as reported by Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro.

The Venezuelan president announced in a tweet that he ordered “our glorious Bolivarian National Armed Forces (FANB) to launch the Bolivarian Shield Exercise ‘Supreme Commander Hugo Rafael Chávez Frías 2021.”

Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza recalled how, eight years ago, “in the midst of pain, I was able to hold the hand of the Commander-Father, Hugo Chávez, in his last seconds of physical life.”

“I asked him to go peacefully and that he would always enlighten us to complete his work, that of Bolivar, that of the Homeland, that of hope and equality,” Arreaza stated.