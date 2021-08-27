Venezuela Announces Airlift for Victims of Heavy Rains and Flooding

Vice President Delcy Rodríguez made the announcement during a visit to the areas affected in the State of Mérida

Delcy Rodriguez tours areas hit by the rain in Mérida. (Photo: @ViceVenezuela).

Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodríguez announced on Thursday the installation of an air bridge to offer aid and attention to all Venezuelans affected by the recent rains.

The vice president’s announcement was made during a visit to the areas affected in the state of Mérida by heavy rains in recent days. “We have an air bridge and we are going to bring food and water. And we have land connections due to the difficulties,” said Delcy Rodriguez via Twitter.

The vice president regretted the death of 16 people and the destruction of at least 800 homes. In turn, she guaranteed the attention of all victims of the rains on instructions of President Nicolás Maduro.

“The President sends all his love and solidarity to the people of Merida. He is really very concerned. He immediately sent his teams of Ministers, he approved resources to attend to the needs of the people,” she pointed out.

Delcy Rodríguez said that the search and rescue work continues, in which troops of the Armed Forces, firefighters and civil protection are participating.

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro decreed on Wednesday a state of emergency for rains for a period of 90 days in several states of the South American country.