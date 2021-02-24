UN Sends Supplies to Cuban Ministry of Education

UNFPA is working jointly with the Ministry of Education, with the support of a technical team from the Guidance Section of the Cuban Society of Psychology.

The United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) Office in Cuba delivered to the Ministry of Education (MINED) one thousand infrared thermometers and educational materials to contribute to the safety of schools in the face of Covid-19.

The supplies will be distributed to complete the coverage of this equipment in all children’s day-care centers, in addition to the centers with a boarding regime that have an enrollment of more than 100 students and external schools with more than 200 students.

Meanwhile, the leaflets for teachers will reach all middle schools in the country. These materials are part of an educational campaign in which UNFPA is working jointly with the Ministry of Education, with the support of a technical team from the Guidance Section of the Cuban Society of Psychology.

The booklets focus on the promotion of the comprehensive health of adolescents, young people, and teachers, from a gender and rights perspective, the creation of family and school environments free of violence, as well as the empowerment of resilience in these populations, all with the premise of leaving no one behind.

Mary Carmen Rojas Torres, head of the School Health Department of the Mined, thanked for the donation on behalf of the sector and highlighted that these supplies will contribute “so that our children, adolescents and young people continue with the health and education guarantees they enjoy in our country, where the most important thing is the human being.”