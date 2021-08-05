Trinidad Maximizes Sanitary Measures due to Increase in COVID-19 Infections

Due to the possible presence of the Delta variant in neighboring territories, the municipality of Trinidad, in the central province of Sancti Spiritus, tightens border controls.

The city of Trinidad is faced with a very complex epidemiological scenario. (Photo: Ana Martha Panadés).

The proximity to other territories where the Delta variant of the SARS-CoV-2 virus cold be present demands more extreme measures in the municipality of Trinidad, where the epidemiological situation is worsening by the day.

In this scenario, the protocol designed for international travelers is now applied to people coming from other Cuban provinces with high transmission of the novel coronavirus.

Dr. Yanisleidy Turiño Lema, director of the Municipal Center of Hygiene and Epidemiology, said that these people must comply with a 14-days isolation period at home and on the fifth day a PCR test will be performed. In case of any symptom, the person must seek immediate medical attention in the nearest health care center.

According to the specialist, the measure is intended to limit the number of contacts and therefore, possible new infections. She also referred to the high virulence and aggressiveness of the new variant of the virus, which causes the early onset of symptoms and the worsening of the clinical picture in just over 48 hours.

Like in the rest of the country, the trend in the municipality shows an exponential growth of positive cases in the next few days as the number of suspected patients increases.