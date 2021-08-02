Trinidad Iberostar Hotel Set to Increase Accomodation Capacity

Twenty-six new rooms will be built near the The Grand Hotel Iberostar Trinidad as part of the invesment program started in the southern region of Sancti Spiritus, central Cuba

In addition to the increase in the number of rooms, a swimming pool will be built on the upper floor. (Photo: Ana Martha Panadés).

Twenty-six new rooms will be built near the The Grand Hotel Iberostar Trinidad as part of the invesment program started in the southern region of Sancti Spiritus, central Cuba

The Grand Hotel Iberostar Trinidad, considered one of the best facilities of its kind and brand in the world, is being expanded in order to increase its accommodation capacity.

The delegate of the Ministry of Tourism (Mintur) in Sancti Spíritus, Reiner Rendón Fernández, said that the project includes the construction of 26 rooms near the hotel, located a few meters away from Céspedes Park, better known as Carrillo Square.

In addition to the increase in the number of rooms, a swimming pool will be built on the upper floor, which will help improve the ranking of this hotel, the first to receive the Five Star category in central Cuba —without taking into account the northern keys—, said the Mintur delegate.

The expansion of the Grand Hotel Iberostar Trinidad is part of the vast investment tourism program underway in Trinidad, including the Ancon Peninsula, with the purpose of increasing the income in foreign currency, which is more than necessary for the economic and social expenses of the country.