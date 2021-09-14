When on March 11, 2020 the coronavirus reared its head in Cuba — precisely in a small group of Italian tourists who were staying in Trinidad— around 1,800 hostels and hundreds of restaurants, cafes, art galleries and private businesses were operating in this city. Some days later, they had to close due to the threat of a disease still unknown in Cuba and in the rest of the world.
Trinidad Faced with the Specter of a “Perpetual Tourism Decline”
After a year and a half impasse, the announcement of the reopening of tourism on November 15 has revived the hope in one of Cuba’s most picturesque tourist regions
Escambray reserves the right to publish comments.