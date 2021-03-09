Trinidad de Cuba Safeguards Cultural Heritage

Since its foundation on February 28th, 1997, the Conservator’s Office has stood out in the preservation of local heritage. (Photo taken from www.radiotrinidad.icrt.cu).

The Office of the Conservator of Trinidad keeps committed to the protection of the city’s patrimonial values

The Office of the Conservator of Trinidad and its Valle de los Ingenios (Valley of the Sugar Mills) continues with an eye on the preservation of heritage in that colonial city located in southern Sancti Spiritus, central Cuba.

Since its foundation on February 28th, 1997, the Conservator’s Office has stood out in the preservation of both built heritage and human habitat.

The rehabilitation of neighborhoods, public areas and high-value buildings are part of the conservation strategy being implemented, said MSc Duznel Zerquera Amador, director of the office.

Safeguarding the city’s constructive typology and ensuring that its citizens harmoniouly coexist with the patromonial attributes are two of the greatest challenges to overcome, Zerquera added.

Restoration actions have been carried out on streets, educational institutions such as schools and daycares, and houses built out mud and straw (vernacular architecture), among others.

Trinidad, together with the Valley of the Sugar Mills and the emblematic Manaca-Iznaga Tower, was declared a World Cultural Heritage Site by UNESCO in 1988.

Translated from Radio Trinidad Digital