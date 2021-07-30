Tokyo 2020: Idalys Ortiz Wins Silver Medal for Cuban Delegation

Idalys Ortiz’s medal is the second of the Cuban delegation in Tokyo Olympics. The first was the bronze won by taekwondo athlete Rafael Alba

Ortiz won her second Olympic silver and fourth medal overall under the five rings. (Photo: Taken from RHC).

Cuban Idalys Ortiz fell today to Japan’s Akira Sone in the discussion of Olympic gold in the women’s over 78 kilograms division of Tokyo 2020 judo.

Ortiz lost the bout after being penalized for the third time at the Golden Score or overtime, but ends her performance with her second Olympic silver and fourth medal overall under the five rings.

London 2012 champion, the 31-year-old judoka has also won a runner-up title at Rio 2016 and a bronze medal in her Olympic debut 13 years ago, in Beijing 2008. Sone, on the other hand, is proclaimed champion at the age of 21, the same age as Idalys when she was crowned in the capital of the United Kingdom.

The bronze medals in this division went to France’s Romane Dicko and Azerbaijan’s Iryna Kindzerska, who were defeated by Turkey’s Kayra Sayit and China’s Xu Shiyan, respectively.

With this medal, Ortiz equals judoist Driulis González and volleyball player Ana Ivis Fernández with four Olympic medals as the most successful Cuban athletes in the Olympic Games.