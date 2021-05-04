Three Cuban Wrestlers To Compete in Pre- Olympic Qualifying Tournament

The pre-Olympic tournament will be held in Bulgaria next month.

For Cuban gladiators Reineris Andreu (57 kg) and Yurieski Torreblanca (86 kg), as well as female wrestler Milaymis Marin (76 kg), the world pre-Olympic wrestling tournament, scheduled to be held in Sofia, Bulgaria, May 6-9, will be the now or never in their aspirations to attend the summer event in Tokyo.



These three freestyle wrestlers will compete in the important event with the goal of winning one of the two places granted by each division to this summer’s Olympic Games, a task that will not be easy but achievable.



Torreblanca, 32 years old and the most experienced of the group, has been trained in several level competitions, and although he does not have any world medal, the title at the Pan American Games in Lima 2019 is a not insignificant reference, to which he joins two championships in continental wrestling tournaments.



As for Andreu, owner of two gold medals in universal competitions for the under-23 age group, he has become one of the references of his generation in the 57 kg, and has accumulated experience in major events that have made him feel comfortable at only 23 years of age.



Marin, meanwhile, being only in her twenties, can be considered a “rough diamond”, who is progressively showing more and more success with impressive results in her category.



For example, at the Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires 2018, she began to show signs that in time she should be considered for bigger challenges, and now the time has come to prove it.



She also won the crowns at the World Youth and Under 23 World Championships in 2019, which ratify her as a high condition and high quality gladiator.



So far, Cuba has secured 12 places for Tokyo: six in Greco-Roman, three male wrestlers and the same number of female wrestlers, so if everything goes well, it could guarantee the presence of 15 wrestlers in Japan.