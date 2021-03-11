Thomas Bach Re-Elected as IOC President until 2025

Thomas Bach was a world-class fencer and won an Olympic gold medal. (Photo: IOC).

Thomas Bach will hold the presidency of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) for four more years, after being re-elected almost unanimously during the 137th session of the body celebrated online, March 10th.

The former German fencer and Olympic champion in Montreal 1976 was the only candidate for the position. He received 93 votes in favor, four abstentions and one against, to extend until 2025 a term that began in 2013.

The 67-year-old Bavarian leader is assuming his second term at the helm of world Olympism, amid the preparations for the postponed Tokyo Games due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In this regard, Bach considers that “Tokyo remains the best-prepared host city in Olympic history”.

IOC Assembly also evaluated its 2020 agenda, which was approved with the majority of the votes since 85% of the proposals included were already fulfilled.