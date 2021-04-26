Sancti Spiritus: Workers to Celebrate May Day Virtually

Several activities to honor the commemoration are being celebrated

since last April 11th.

Like in the rest of Cuba, workers from Sancti Spiritus will be celebrating the 1st of May virtually

Cuban Workers Union in Sancti Spiritus called to celebrate May Day distantly taking into consideration the current COVID-19 scenario and the complex epidemiological situation of the territory.

This is the second time that workers ansd their families hold the celebration online, said Maylén Gómez Casdelo, member of the trade union organization. Nevertheless, several activities to honor the commemoration are being celebrated since last April 11th, she added.

On April 24 and 25, voluntary work activities were carried out in all the municipalities of the province, mostly aimed at supporting food production. Workers have also mobilized to other areas at the requsest of local trade unions.

On the occasion of the commemoration, recognitions will be granted to workers mobilized in isolation centers, field hospitals, and those who participated in the construction of the Molecal Biology Laboratory, among others.