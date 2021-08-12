Sancti Spiritus Will Honor Fidel Castro’s 95th Birth Anniversary

Sancti Spíritus people will hold various activities on August 13th, in order to remember the legacy of the historic leader of the Cuban Revolution

Fidel Castro lives in the memory of the Cuban people. (Photo: Oscar Salabarría).

Young people from Sancti Spiritus will engage in productive activities on August 13th, to commemorate the 95th birth anniversary of the historic leader of the Cuban Revolution, Fidel Castro.

Despite the current complex epidemiological scenario, representatives of the new generations of this central Cuban province will visit the homes for children without parental care in the cities of Sancti Spíritus and Cabaiguán to tell them about the legacy of the man whom Cuba owes its great social and humanist work.

According to Yediza Pérez Hidalgo, first secretary of the Young Communist League (UJC) in the territory, Fidel Castro’s birth will be also honored with exchanges between people of different generations, exhibitions of books about the leader, and the recognition to those young people who joined the battle against with the COVID-19 pandemic.

The memory of the promoter of the most transcendental changes in the Cuban society since 1959 will be also evoked in digital platforms when students of the University of Medical Sciences will hold an online cultural gala this Thursday, while on the 13th there will be a “tuitazo” to extol the figure of the historic leader of the Cuban Revolution.

Several other activities were launched on the occasion of the International Youth Day, celebrated every August 12, which will also serve to pay tribute to the eternal Commander-in-Chief.