Sancti Spiritus: Umelisa SARS-COV-2 Antigen, the Other Novelty

The Center for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology of Sancti Spiritus made key contributions to the development of the Umelisa SARS-COV-2 antigen. (Photo: Oscar Alfonso Sosa).

Cuban scientists have developed a new diagnostic tool which, in only four hours, identifies the presence of the virus in asymptomatic patients suspected of a SARS-COV-2 infection

Cuban science continues to make contributions to the battle against COVID-19. This time it is the diagnostic tool Umelisa SARS-CoV-2 antigen, entirely produced in our country.

Umelisa SARS-COV-2 antigen, a 100% Cuban diagnostic tool. (Photo: Oscar Alfonso Sosa).

The new biotechnological product was developed by the Cuban Center for Immunoassay and the Center for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology, with a marked contribution of the latter in Sancti Spíritus.

The SUMA laboratorios located in central Cuba are already using the new diagnostic tool. (Photo: Oscar Alfonso Sosa).

Yelimay Triana González, director of the Regional Center for the Attention of SUMA (Ultra Micro Analytical System) Technology based in this province, praised the benefits of the diagnostic tool, which is already being used in the territories located in central Cuba.

The new diagnostic tool is said to identify the virus in only four hours. (Photo: Oscar Alfonso Sosa).

(With information from Oscar Alfonso Sosa and Granma)