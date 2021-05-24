Sancti Spiritus: Traffic Accident in Jatibonico Leaves Two People Dead, Three Injured (+photos)

Two people dead and three injured was the preliminary result of a traffic accident that occurred early Monday near the town of Jatibonico, central Cuba
Two people were killed and three got injured in a road accident that took place this Monday, around 6:40 A.M. in El Cinco, a location near the town of Jatibonico, central Cuban province of Sancti Spiritus, when a Yutong bus (traveling from Havana to eastern Cuba) collided with a private car.
According to health authorities, both the deceased and the injured have already been identified while transport sources informed that all of the victims were travelling in the car.