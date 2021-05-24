Sancti Spiritus: Traffic Accident in Jatibonico Leaves Two People Dead, Three Injured (+photos)

The Yutong bus was transporting 16 passengers coming from abroad.

(Photo: Courtesy of Jose Luis Palmero).

Two people were killed and three got injured in a road accident that took place this Monday, around 6:40 A.M. in El Cinco, a location near the town of Jatibonico, central Cuban province of Sancti Spiritus, when a Yutong bus (traveling from Havana to eastern Cuba) collided with a private car.

According to health authorities, both the deceased and the injured have already been identified while transport sources informed that all of the victims were travelling in the car.

None of the 16 passengers on the bus or the vehicle crew got injured. (Photo: Oscar Salabarría / Escambray).

