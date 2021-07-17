Sancti Spíritus: Those Who Love and Build are Many More than Those Who Hate and Destroy (+photos)

Amidst a sea of flags, Sancti Spíritus ratified its support for the social project that Cubans chose 60 years ago. (Photo: Vicente Brito / Escambray).

Thousands of Sancti Spiritus residents call for unity and harmony in the face of vandalism and the hostile imperial policy towards Cuba

Although the COVID-19 pandemic peak prevented the usual mass attendance this Saturday to the rally held in Sancti Spiritus Major General Serafín Sánchez Valdivia Revolution Square, those who participated clearly expressed the feeling of the vast majority: those who love and build are many many more than those who hate and destroy.

Turned into a sea of flags, this emblematic place became sort of territorial voice to shout the support of this Cuban province to the social project that we chose 60 years ago, endorsed more than once by an overwhelming majority and the leadership of our government headed by President Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez.

The occasion served to categorically reject the violent actions and episodes of vandalism that took place last Sunday as a result of a political operation meticulously calculated by our enemies, using social networks and their media power to take advantage of internal material needs, largely created or accentuated by the perverse blockade that the world’s greatest power exerts on the country.

The fact that we lack medicines and medical supplies, that food is not ideal or that failures in electricity have forced us to affect the power supply and to deal with the annoying blackouts that we had not had until now, does not give anyone the right to subvert the constitutionally established order endorsed by the vast majority of Cubans”, said Deivy Perez Martin, member of the Central Committee and first secretary of the Cuban Communist Party in Sancti Spiritus in her speech.

Pérez Martín referred to the danger of lending ourselves to enemy campaigns. (Photo: Vicente Brito / Escambray).

Pérez Martín recalled that Cuba has won the admiration of the world for its exemplary way of dealing with the COVID-19 epidemic, which has also been used as a weapon of war by the government of the world’s largest power to try to subdue this small island.

The party leader also referred to the danger of lending ourselves to enemy campaigns or being naïve in the face of their pretended eagerness to divide us and sow violence. She also emphasized that the actions of vandalism or any other criminal act related to last Sunday events “will be sanctioned as established by law and with all the legal guarantees recognized by our Constitution”.

The unconditional support of our youth to the Revolution in these difficult times and the right to defend the public tranquility that we enjoy throughout the country were highlighted by those present in the gathering.

Yediza Perez reaffirmed that young people are a bastion in this country, although some try to show the opposite. (Photo: Vicente Brito / Escambray).

On behalf of local youth, Yediza Perez expressed the feelings of that force that today rises from the field, the factory, the school, the health institution, from the Revolutionary Armed Forces or the Ministry of the Interior, in short, from anywhere, to make it clear that young people are a bastion in this country, although some try to show the opposite.

The call of the Committees for the Defense of the Revolution (CDR) was also heard in the voice of Marianela Valdés López, provincial coordinator of the organization, calling to take to the streets as many times as necessary to support the President of the Republic of Cuba, Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez, “because those streets belong to the revolutionaries”.

Marianela Valdés López ratified the conviction of the CDR members to stand firm by the Revolution. (Photo: Vicente Brito / Escambray).

This is a story that grows and will grow, as the song says, because it is the members of the CDR and the Cuban Women’s Federation, the farmers, the combatants, the retired people, the workers, the children of Serafin Sanchez’s land who will defend the conquests achieved today and always.

The revolutionary reaffirmation meeting was also attended by the Governor of the province, Teresita Romero Rodriguez, Alexis Lorente Jimenez, member of the Council of State and president of the Municipal Assembly of People’s Power, and other leaders of the Party, the Ggovernment, mass organizations and armed institutions.