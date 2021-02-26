Sancti Spiritus Rowers Look Forward to Tokyo Olympics

Milena Venegas and Serguey Torres.

Serguey Torres and Milena Venegas, rowing athletes from the central Cuban province of Sancti Spiritus, hope for their participation in Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

Torres already secured his ticket to the competition in 2019, while Venegas must compete for her classification in Rio de Janeiro, venue of the Americas Olympic qualifier next March 4-10. In order to qualify, Milena must be among the first five to reach the finish line.

According to organizers the elimination races and repechage competitions are scheduled for the 4th, with the semifinals on the 5th and the finals on the 6th, whereas the 7th will be a reserve day to make up for any possible weather problem.

Cuban rowers committed to Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games are already in Brazil going through the quarantine-isolation process imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

With information from ACN and Escambray