Sancti Spiritus Reports 33 New COVID-19 Cases. Are We Getting Any Better?

Sancti Spiritus has reported more than 700 persons positive to SARS-CoV-2 during the last 15 days. (Photo: Oscar Alfonso / Escambray).

Despite the fewer COVID-19 cases reported yesterday, Sancti Spiritus continues to be one of the provinces with highest rate of infection in the country

No one would dare to say that the coronavirus curve is flattening in Sancti Spiritus. Fewer cases are not directly proportional to transmission: the epidemiological situation of the province remains extremely tense.

According to Dr. Francisco Durán García, director of epidemiology at the Ministry of Public Health, this province is the most complex in central Cuba. Yesterday, thirty three persons were reported infected with the novel coronavirus, 31 of whom got sick here and 2 contracted the disease in Russia. Except for four cases, the rest had had contact with people already infected.

Dr. Agnie Fernández González, consultant to the Program on Accute Respiratoty Infections and Tuberculosis in the province, informed that no new patients were included yesterday in any of the three local transmission events so far opened. On the contrary, the institutional event linked to the 368 kilometer continues to report cases, already accumulating 450.

Sancti Spiritus has reported more than 700 persons positive to SARS-CoV-2 during the last 15 days. The incidence rate of confirmed cases amounts to 151.69 per 100 000 inhabitants, one of the highest in the country.

Translation in progress