Sancti Spiritus: New COVID-19 Cases in Its Eight Municipalities

Sancti Spiritus is facing today a particularly challenging edpidemiological scenario since for a long time now, the number of infected persons reported every day is above a hundred.

According to yesterday’s report, the transmission of the SARS-CoV-2 virus is high taking into consideration that 30% of the samples analized tested positive.

All of the 284 cases diagnosed were considered autochthonous and, fortunatley, all of them were contacts of previously diagnosed patients, but the disease continues to be present in the eight municipalities of this province.

Although the highest number of cases were reported in the main municipality (79), the situation is also complex in Jatibonico (72), Cabaiguán (42), Trinidad (28), Fomento (28) and Taguasco (25). Only Yaguajay and La Sierpe reported 7 and 3 cases, respectively.

The incidence rate of confirmed cases reported in the province was 792.13 per 100,000 inhabitants, there are more than 620 active outbreak controls and 17 autochthonous transmission events. In addition, there are more than 700 persons in isolation and 72 were admitted suspected of having contracted the disease.