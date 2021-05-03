Sancti Spiritus: Molecular Biology Laboratory Ready to Process PCR Tests

The laboratory will process the first 50 samples for the detection of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus next Monday. (Photo: Lídice Díaz Calderón).

The recently built Molecular Biology Laboratory of Sancti Spiritus has been certified and is about to start processing PCR tests

The Molecular Biology Laboratory of this central Sancti Spiritus, central Cuba, was certified to make PCR (Polymerase Chain Reaction) tests for the diagnosis of COVID-19.

The trial stage for the verification of parameters of the different technological means and the action protocol was satisfactorily completed, said Dr. Laydi Cabrera, director of the institution.



Now, Cabrera added, we are moving on to the certification of all the staff by specialists from Havana’s Pedro Kouri Tropical Medicine Institute (IPK).



The 35 technicians of the new laboratory were trained by experts from the laboratories of Villa Clara and Camagüey provinces, and from Moron, in Ciego de Avila.

According to the program, the laboratory will process the first 50 samples for the detection of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus next Monday.



The country now has 27 facilities for diagnosing patients infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus, the last ones to start operating were those of the Special Municipality of Isla de la Juventud and Sancti Spiritus.

(With information from PL)