Sancti Spíritus Guarantees Filling of Medical Oxygen Cylinders

A Sancti Spiritus plant is in charge of processing liquid oxygen to fill the cylinders used in health institutions of the territory

Once filled, the cylinders are immediately distributed to the different health facilities.

The Gases Industriales Enterprise of Sancti Spíritus is currently in charge of the process of filling cylinders with the medical oxygen used in patients affected by COVID-19.

Everyone’s effort is essential in the fullfillment of the task, said Abelardo Rodríguez Capote, director of the company. Here we work uninterruptedly, even making doble shifts if necessary, he added.

“In this endeavor —said the plant’s director— the workshop operators are joined by workers from other areas, who put their skills to the test, at times when the effort to fill the medical oxygen cylinders is vital”. Once filled, the cylinders are immediately distributed to the different health facilities.

For about a month Sancti Spiritus has also been in charge of filling the cylinders with medical oxygen that are delivered to the province of Villa Clara, where they are taken with all the required security.