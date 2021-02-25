Sancti Spiritus Ensures Citizen Security despite Complex Scenario

Despite Cuab’s complex scenario, Sancti Spíritus has managed to keep citizen security. (Photo: Vicente Brito / Escambray).

Cuba faces a complex situation due to economic shortages and the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic, yet the province of Sancti Spiritus warrants security for its citizens

Despite the country’s complexities derived from current economic crisis and the COVID-19 pandemic, Sancti Spíritus has managed to keep citizen security.

According to information from the Ministry of Interior (MININT) in this central Cuban province, local scenario is considered favorable. No significant crimes have been reported and the people support the processes underway in the country.

During 2020 and so far this year, reported events have been related with few aggressions to the decorative environment, acts of enemy propaganda in which the perpetrators have been established and defamatory media campaigns.

Homicides and murders were less as well as offenses against foreigners. On the other hand, joint efforts have helped counteract illegalities with high-demand products, one of the priorities established in the country.

The Ministry of the Interior in Sancti Spíritus has also fined thousands of people for violations of the measures implemented to prevent and control the pandemic.