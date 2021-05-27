Sancti Spíritus Earmarks Millions of Pesos to Face COVID-19

The number of SARS-CoV-2 positive cases have continued to increase in Sancti Spiritus. (Photo: Vicente Brito / Escambray).

Sancti Spiritus disburses millionaire budget to support the expenses derived from the current epidemiological situation

Given the priority granted by the Cuban state to the fight against COVID-19, 66 800 000 pesos have been allocated in the province of Sancti Spiritus to cover the expenses derived from the pandemic.

The millionaire budget, disbursed since January and up to the end of April, is due not only to the increase in the number of SARS-CoV-2 positive cases in the territory, but also to the rise of prices and tariffs in the scenario of the country’s monetary order.

According to Miskel Acosta Paredes, provincial director of Finance and Prices, such figure has implied making budget redistributions in the different local entities.

The amounts for the first four months of this year include the expenses generated by the isolation centers —medicines, clothing, transportation, and printing of documents, among others—, and those reported from budgeted entities that are posting expenses to the COVID-19 cost center, as well as benefits granted to employees.

Faced with this reality, Acosta Paredes urged the budgeted sector to reduce unnecessary expenses taking into consideration the social commitment that exist towards the budget.