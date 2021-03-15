Sancti Spiritus Earmarks 25 Million Pesos to Improve Health Institutions

Pharmacies are among the several health facilities set for repairs this year

in Sancti Spiritus. (Photo: Vicente Brito / Escambray).

Repairs and other construction works will be carried out this year in more than twenty health institutions of Sancti Spiritus, central Cuba

Nearly 25 million pesos will be used this year in Sancti Spiritus, central Cuba, to provide health institutions with medical and non-medical supplies, as well as continue with repairs and maintenance works.

Three millions have been allocated to carry on with building works in the Camilo Cienfuegos Provincial Hospital of the city of Sancti Spiritus, as well as in the Tomas Carrera Galeano of Trinidad, which were interrupted mostly due to logical COVID-19 limitations, said Rolando Martínez Arrechea, in charge of the invesment department in the Provincial Health Office.

These two health institutions will be expanded with new areas such as a kitchen and two wards for pediatric and renal patients. In addition, Trinidad’s hospital will receive 13 artificial kidneys from a French donation.

Hospitals, polyclinics, pharmacies, dental clinics, and maternity homes are among the facilities to be bettered this year in Sancti Spiritus. The construction of the new Molecular Biology Laboratory is also included in this budget.