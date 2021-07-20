Sancti Spiritus Confirms 140 New COVID-19 Cases

On this occasion, the eight municipalities of the territory announced new infections. (Photo: Vicente Brito / Escambray).

Central Cuban province of Sancti Spiritus still with difficult epidemiologic scenario. Most of the new cases are contacts of previously notified patients

A hundred and forty people infected with the novel coronavirus were diagnosed in Sancti Spiritus, central Cuba, according to the latest COVID-19 report.

137 of the new cases had had contact with people already confirmed with the disease, whereas in 3 the source of infection has not been yet determined.

On this occasion, the eight municipalities of the territory announced new infections and one person was reported dead because of the pandemic.

As far as what the rest of the country is concerned, the Cuban Ministry of Public Health (MINSAP) announced 53 deaths from COVID-19 and 6,057 new cases of the disease over the last 24 hours.

Dr. Francisco Durán García, the national director of Epidemiology, informed Tuesday that 35 617confirmed patients are hospitalized.

He explained that the island nation now accumulates 294 449 patients with SARS Cov-2, and 2 019 fatalities since the onset of the disease in March 2020

Matanzas, Cienfuegos, and Santiago de Cuba were the territories with the most infections diagnosed on Monday.