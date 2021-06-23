Sancti Spiritus Confirms 122 New People Infected with COVID-19

Most of the cases reported in Sancti Spiritus, and all over Cuba, were autochthonous.

Sancti Spiritus has reported today 122 people infected with the novel coronavirus, the highest number since the beginning of the pandemic in Cuba.

On the other hand, Cuban health authorities announced the diagnoses of 2055 people with COVID-19 infections after its molecular biology laboratories processed 30 462 samples for PCR tests.

Most of the cases reported were autochthonous; 47 were imported. There were 13 fatalities.

With this update, the Caribbean nation now accumulated 172 909 cases and 1 193 deaths since the beginning of the disease in March last year.

Infections were reported in all territories except the Isle of Youth. Havana 361 cases, Santiago de Cuba and Camaguey provinces with 300, and Matanzas 156.

The National described the situation as severe and urged people to protect their lives and abide by the established health protocols.

As of June 22, 4 979 420 doses of Cuban homegrown vaccines had been administered to residents, and 924 789 people have been fully vaccinated.