Sancti Spiritus: Bus Overturn Leaves Eight People Injured

A traffic accident was reported today in Sancti Spiritus, central Cuba. The persons involved in the accident are residents of Camagüey, Holguín and Santiago de Cuba

The bus was travelling from Havana to the eastern province of Holguín. (Photo: Courtesy of Miguel Castro).

A Yutong bus traveling from Havana to Holguin overturned in the vecinity of the town of Jatibonico, in the central Cuban province of Sancti Spiritus.

At the moment of the accident, the bus was carrying eight persons coming from Havana’s José Martí International Airport to isolation facilities in eastern Cuba.

The passengers were treated for minor injuries in the local Camilo Cienfuegos Provincial Hospital, said Miguel Castro Piña, from the national transport enterprise in Sancti Spiritus.

Experts are examining the bus to determine the cause of the rollover, but it appears to be related to the explosion of one of the left side tires, he added.