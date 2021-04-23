Sancti Spiritus Announces New Regulations to Contain the Pandemic

Indiscipline is present in most areas of Sancti Spiritus, where large numbers of people are out in the street every day. (Photo: Vicente Brito / Escambray).

The Municipal Defense Council of Sancti Spiritus announced new measures in view of the complex situation of the territory due to the increase of COVID-19 cases

New restrictive measures aimed at reducing the movement of people and reordering work activities were announced on Thursday by top authorities of the Municipal Defense Council of Sancti Spiritus.

During the last 15 days, there has been an increase of people reported positive to COVID-19, which could worsen in the coming days. On the other hand, indiscipline is present in most areas of the capital city where large numbers of people are out in the street every day, including childen.

According to the new provisions, people are requested to do their shoppings and other necessary activities during week days to avoid leaving their homes on Sundays.

Work places will be reviewed in order to determine the people who really should remain working and the ones who could perform their jobs from home.

Surveillance will be strenghthened in quarantine zones while penalties will be imposed on those who violate what’s indicated. Likewise, it’s been indicated that, rigorously, people with symptoms, those who have tested positive for COVID-19 or who have had contact with positive cases, have an obligation to provide truthful and timely information to enable the immediate isolation of all their contacts.

Other measures are related with the control of hygiene in state and non-state work places, as well as the prohibition of mass activities and religious meetings, among others.