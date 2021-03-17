Sancti Spiritus among the Territories with Greatest Spread of COVID-19 in Cuba

Checking of people in border areas is one of the maeasures implemented in Sancti Spiritus. (Photo: Oscar Alfonso / Escambray).

Despite only six cases were reported on Wednesday, Sancti Spiritus is still one of the provinces with greatest spread of COVID-19 in Cuba

After reporting coronavirus cases in seven of its eight municipalities, the province of Sancti Spiritus, together with Havana and Pinar del Río, is one of the territories with greatest spread of COVID-19 in Cuba.

This was announced on Tuesday during the meeting of the temporary group for the control of the pandemic, which was chaired by Cuba President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez and attended by José Ramón Machado Ventura, second secretary of the Party, Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz and Parliament President Esteban Lazo Hernández.

Mathematical models’ predictions are not good, said Marrero Cruz. Sometimes over-confidence leads to problem. There you have the examples of Granma and Sancti Spiritus, two provinces that were at the forefront of the disease control and now are among the worse, he added.

Evidently, said the prime minister, we must keep on working on existing methods and measures in order to achieve greater effectiveness.

For his part, the Minister of Public Health, Jose Angel Portal Miranda, gave an update on the pandemic while Dr.Sc. Raúl Guinovart Díaz, dean of the Faculty of Mathematics and Computer Science at the University of Havana referred to the possible course of the COVID-19 pandemic during the coming days.

Díaz-Canel recommended to evaluate other measures that may impact on the incidence of positive cases and deaths. According to him, what we’ve been doing so far has placed us on a plateau that continues to forecast more than 700 daily cases and three to four deaths per day.

Translated from Presidencia Cuba