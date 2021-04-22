Russia Expels U.S. Diplomats from Moscow

On April 15, the U.S. administration, headed by Joe Biden, imposed sanctions on 32 Russian entities and citizens.

Russia has ordered 10 U.S. diplomats to leave Moscow by May 21st, in retaliation for a similar move by Washington against them.

“These persons were ordered to leave the territory of our country by the end of May 21,” the Foreign Ministry has informed through a statement, in a reciprocal response to the expulsion of its diplomats from Washington.

It has also declared these ten employees as “personae non gratae.” This was made known by the Russian Foreign Ministry after summoning the Minister Counselor of the U.S. Embassy in Moscow, Bartle Gorman.

“This measure represents a mirror response to the hostile actions of the U.S. side against a number of employees of the Russian embassy in Washington and the Consulate General of Russia in New York,” the statement asserted. On April 15, the U.S. administration, headed by Joe Biden, imposed sanctions on 32 Russian entities and citizens, under the allegation of actions “against U.S. sovereignty and interests,” and expelled 10 Russian diplomats, allegedly involved in meddling in the 2020 US presidential election, among other false allegations.