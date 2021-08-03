Roniel Iglesias Wins Cuba’s Fourth Gold in Tokyo 2020

The 32-year-old Caribbean fighter was unbeatable in the final against the British Pat McCormack. (Photo: Roberto Morejón).

Roniel Iglesias becomes a two-time Olympic champion in Tokyo Olympic Games

Cuban boxer Roniel Iglesias, who became a two-time Olympic champion in Tokyo on Tuesday, grabbed the fourth Gold medal in boxing for Cuba.

Iglesias silenced Tyrians and Trojans in a pure act of survival, when his sporting history absorbed derogatory terms and the collective confidence was so limited that few noticed a good performance on the ring, after countless unreliable performances in recent years.

But the man born in the western province of Pinar del Rio, closed in Tokyo 2020 the doors of uncertainty and changed his way of acting in the so-called art of Fistiana until he won all his bouts in the 69 kilograms, his second category when it comes to Olympism.

Bold, technical and offensive, the 32-year-old Caribbean fighter was unbeatable in the final against the British Pat McCormack, whom he defeated 5-0, after receiving cards of 29-28, 30-27, 29-28, 30-27 and 30-27.

Many said I should retire,” he said in the mixed zone, reflecting on his reality before winning another Olympic gold medal, after that resounding success in London 2012, and the bronze medal in Beijing 2008, in both cases with five kilos less in his anatomy.

And such was the euphoria that Iglesias mentioned, among others, two sacred names when talking about boxing: Teófilo Stevenson and Félix Savón, fellow countrymen of his and triple winners under the shadow of the five rings.

I have just demonstrated the quality of Roniel Iglesias. There are three awards and now I am only surpassed by those glories (Stevenson and Savon). This is something very important for my career, he added at the Kokugikan Arena.

In the midst of this resurrection, the pugilism of the largest of the Antilles celebrates its first crown in Tokyo, when it still has other possibilities, with the stellar Andy Cruz (63), Arlen Lopez (81) and Julio Cesar la Cruz (91), favorites in their respective divisions.

Thus, the discipline of the ‘flat noses’ seems ready to lead the island’s performance, something that happens in almost all multisport events, regardless of the rank. It is not for nothing that it is called ‘the flagship’.

It should be noted that of the nation’s 77 gold, 66 silver and 77 bronze medals in 20 Olympic appearances, boxing has 37 titles, 19 second places and 17 third places.

All this happens when the Caribbean delegation is in fourteenth place in the overall medal standings, with four leads, three second places and another quartet of third places.