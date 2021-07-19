Raúl Castro and Díaz-Canel Salute Sandinista Revolution Commemoration

Nicaraguans celebrate today the 42nd anniversary of the Sandinista Revolution. (Photo: Taken from La Voz del Sandinismo).

Raúl Castro Ruz and Miguel Díaz-Canel congratulate Nicaraguan government on the occasion of a new anniversary of the triumph of the Sandinista Revolution

Army General Raúl Castro Ruz and the First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba, Miguel Díaz-Canel, sent a message to the highest authorities of Nicaragua on the occasion of a new anniversary of the triumph of the Sandinista Revolution.

The message addressed to President Daniel Ortega, and Vice President Rosario Murillo stresses: “On behalf of our party, the Cuban people and government, we extend our warmest congratulations on the 42nd anniversary of the triumph of the Sandinista Revolution”.

“The text added that Cuba, with its irrevocable solidarity and internationalist commitment, will continue marching together with the brother Nicaraguan people, who guided by you and raising the flags of Sandinism, face the challenges of socio-economic development in challenging conditions.

The Cuban leaders expressed that Nicaragua can count on their support “to continue strengthening the historical ties of brotherhood that unite us”.

On July 19, 1979, the guerrillas of the Sandinista National Liberation Front and the Nicaraguan people who supported them consolidated by armed means the revolutionary triumph against the dictatorship of Anastasio Somoza.